Russia has increased number of attacks and the use of kamikaze drones. From midnight to noon, 26 Russian assault operations have already taken place - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyy on the situation at the front as of noon on Easter.

Zelenskyy said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Despite the fact that Ukraine has declared the mirror nature of its actions in response to Russia, since 10.00 am, there has been an increase in the number of Russian shelling and the use of kamikaze drones by the occupier - only in FPV, there has been a twofold increase by the Russian army. The Russian army is most active this morning in the Pokrovsk and Siversk directions. The use of Russian heavy weapons continues in these and some other parts of the front," the statement said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that between midnight and noon of this day, 26 Russian assault operations had already taken place.

The president also said that Ukraine records every violation by Russia of its own promise of complete silence for the entire duration of Easter and is ready to provide its partners with relevant information.

"In fact, either Putin does not fully control his army, or the situation proves that they have no goal of real movement to end the war in Russia and only need favorable PR in the media. It's good that at least there were no air raids," he said.



The President thanked the media, podcasters, bloggers, and anyone and everyone who spreads the truth about what is happening: "We should not broadcast services from Moscow, but put pressure on Moscow to really go for a complete ceasefire and keep it for at least 30 days after Easter to give diplomacy a chance."

As a reminder, the day before, on April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that would be in effect from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until midnight on April 21.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce by saying that it was another of Putin's attempts to play with people's lives.