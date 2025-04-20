Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainians on Easter: We will overcome darkness of war by defeating Russian invaders

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated Ukrainians on the bright holiday of the Resurrection of Christ.

He wrote about this on Telegram.

"Christ is risen! Dear brothers and sisters in arms! On this joyful, bright, and holy day, I sincerely congratulate you on the greatest Christian holiday - the Resurrection of the Lord," the message reads.



He also mentioned the defenders who are currently on the front line.

"I send special congratulations on the holiday to those who celebrate Easter not in the family circle, but on combat duty, on the front line of our war for freedom and independence of Ukraine. It is thanks to you that the Ukrainian people can celebrate this majestic holiday in relative safety in the rear," the Chief of Staff said.

Syrsky also called on Ukrainians to pray for Ukrainian soldiers who are defending our peace and tranquility, and to support the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"We must preserve the unity of the Ukrainian people, because only together we can defeat the enemy. Just as the risen Christ defeated death, so we will defeat the darkness of war, defeating the Russian invaders and gaining a just peace.



Happy and joyful Easter holidays! Christ is risen! He is truly risen!" he concluded.

