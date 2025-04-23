Agreed to hold further consultations: OP comments on outcomes of meeting in London

On Wednesday, April 23, in London (United Kingdom), the Ukrainian delegation held a meeting with national security and foreign policy advisors from the member countries of the "coalition of the willing." The participants agreed to hold regular consultations aimed at achieving a just peace in Ukraine.

The meeting took place at the official residence of the UK Foreign Office. Representing Ukraine were Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, and Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak.

In London, the Ukrainian delegation held talks with Jonathan Powell, National Security Advisor to the UK Prime Minister; Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France; and Jens Plötner, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor.

"This was the second meeting of its kind — the previous one took place in Paris. Today, we continued a deep dialogue aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. We reaffirmed our commitment to the peace efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump," Yermak wrote.

He noted that "Russia continues to refuse an unconditional ceasefire, delaying the process and trying to manipulate the negotiations."

"But international unity and the clear position of our partners leave it no chance," the head of the OP added.

Earlier, it was reported that in the morning of April 23, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in the capital of Great Britain, where peace talks with the participation of foreign ministers were to take place today.

