Britain remains committed to achieving just peace in Ukraine, - Starmer’s spokesman

The United Kingdom has declared its "absolute commitment" to achieving a "just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

This was stated by the spokesman for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Censor.NET reports citing The Guardian.

They commented on the decision of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio not to go to London.

The spokesperson said that today, April 23, "meaningful technical meetings will take place between representatives of Europe, the United States and Ukraine on how to stop the fighting and end Putin's illegal invasion."

According to the spokesperson, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy "had a productive phone conversation with Rubio yesterday, during which he confirmed that the United States looks forward to meaningful and positive technical meetings in London today."

"As you know, we remain absolutely committed to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and these talks are an important part of that process," he concluded.

Earlier, the media reported that the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Ukraine had postponed a meeting in London after Rubio refused to participate.

The day before, the media reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Representative Steven Witkoff would not attend a meeting with the delegations of Ukraine and Europe in London on Wednesday, April 23.

The United States expects Ukraine to respond to US President Donald Trump's "final offer," which includes a freeze on the front line, security guarantees for Ukraine, the US "recognition" of Crimea as part of Russia, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor.