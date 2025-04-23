Ukraine is ready for immediate ceasefire at least on civilian objects - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine does not rule out any of the formats that could lead to a ceasefire.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We in Ukraine insist on an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire. This was the absolutely correct proposal of the United States on March 11 this year. It is absolutely possible. But it is only possible if Russia agrees to this and stops the killings. On Easter, we achieved a decrease in the intensity of hostilities and no air alerts. Ukraine offered to extend this state of silence for at least 30 days and make the ceasefire complete. We are also ready for an immediate ceasefire at least on civilian objects and have already stated this. This should be a common first priority with all partners - saving lives," the statement said.

Commenting on today's meeting of the delegations in London, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has repeatedly said that it does not exclude any of the formats that can lead to a ceasefire and, in the future, to real peace.

"Stopping the killings is the number one task. I am grateful to everyone who is focused on this and helps us move towards ending the war.



Peace can come in silence, and the first sign of silence is the absence of terror," he concluded.