"Peace deal" terms published in media are not official position of Washington – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine has not yet received any official proposals from the United States to exchange or give up territories as part of a "peace deal" with Russia, as reported by Western media in recent days.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the alleged US proposals, which became known from media publications, are "proposals, signals, ideas, visions", but "not an official offer to Ukraine".

"It is important: if there is an official proposal, we will immediately respond to it as an official proposal and you will know about it," Zelenskyy stressed.

The Head of State added that "such signals" are being heard, but it is unclear whether they represent Russia's position or the final position of the United States.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Proposal to stop strikes on civilian targets remains in force, Russia’s readiness is needed

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the United States had submitted proposals to its allies for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, including the definition of conditions for the cessation of hostilities and the easing of sanctions against Moscow in the event of a prolonged ceasefire.

The WP also cited sources as saying that Ukrainian and European officials who will meet in London on Wednesday, 23 April, should respond to the US proposal to officially recognise Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea and freeze the front line as part of a peace deal.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will never legally recognise Russia's occupation of Crimea.

Read more: Ukraine will never legally recognise Russia’s occupation of Crimea – Zelenskyy