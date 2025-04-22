Ukraine will never legally recognise Russia’s occupation of Crimea – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukraine will never legally recognise Russia's occupation of Crimea.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"Ukraine does not legally recognise the occupation of Crimea. This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine. We have nothing to talk about on this topic - it is outside our Constitution," the head of state stressed.

He added that discussing the issue of Crimea and other territories temporarily occupied by Russia only prolongs the war.

"As soon as we start talking about Crimea, about our sovereign territories, we enter the format of prolonging the war - this is exactly what Russia wants. We have been at war for 12 years. This is the answer to the question of whether it is possible to reach an agreement with Russia on the territories," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Since beginning of day, occupiers have stormed 46 times, Ukrainian soldiers were ambushed by Russia in Toretsk direction, there are dead, - Zelenskyy

He stressed that it was impossible to reach a quick agreement with Russia, and that it would not be possible to achieve results without pressure from the international community, especially the United States.

"The whole world needs pressure, especially America. We supported President Trump's initiative for an unconditional ceasefire. But an attempt to "agree on everything in one day" will not work," the Head of State summed up.

Watch more: Sooner or later, evil will retreat and life will win - Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Easter. VIDEO

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the United States had submitted proposals to its allies for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, including the definition of conditions for the cessation of hostilities and the easing of sanctions against Moscow in the event of a prolonged ceasefire.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on Wednesday, 23 April, representatives of Ukraine, the United States, Britain and France will meet in London for a new round of talks. The parties will discuss the terms of the ceasefire.