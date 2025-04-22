US to propose recognising Crimea as Russian and freezing frontline at London talks - WP

Ukrainian and European officials, who will meet in London on Wednesday, 23 April, should respond to the US proposal to officially recognise Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea and freeze the front line as part of a peace agreement.

WP writes about this, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, Ukraine's allies hope to receive security guarantees and reconstruction programmes for the country at war in exchange for any territorial concessions.

The publication notes that in return, Moscow will stop the fighting in Ukraine when its army has an advantage at the front - both in terms of troops and weapons.

Sources said that the American proposals, which were presented to Ukraine in Paris last week, envisage Washington's official recognition of annexed Crimea as Russian territory and the gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia as part of a future agreement.

Read more: Kallas warns US against recognising Crimea as Russian: then Russia will get what it wants

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the American proposals contain some ideas that Kyiv agrees with and others that it does not.

The State Department spokesman also downplayed the idea that Washington is confronting Kyiv with a fait accompli, but the Trump administration's increasingly public frustration with the pace of negotiations makes Kyiv fear another downturn in relations with Washington, the publication adds.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the United States had submitted proposals to its allies for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, including the definition of conditions for the cessation of hostilities and the easing of sanctions against Moscow in the event of a prolonged ceasefire.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on Wednesday, 23 April, representatives of Ukraine, the United States, Britain and France will meet in London for a new round of talks. The parties will discuss the terms of the ceasefire.