Kallas warns US against recognising Crimea as Russian: then Russia will get what it wants

The head of the European Union's diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, has spoken out against the United States' recognition of Russia's "control" over the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which was occupied by Russia in 2014.

She said this in an interview with AFP, the EP reports, Censor.NET informs.

Kallas believes that it would be a mistake for the United States to consider the recognition of the occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea as Russian territory as part of any agreement.

"Then Russia will clearly get what it wants," said the head of European diplomacy.

She stressed that the EU, in turn, will never recognise the peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, as Russian.

"Crimea is Ukraine. For those who are occupied, it is very important that others do not recognise it as Russian," Kallas added.

The US may recognise Crimea as Russian

Earlier, Bloomberg wrote that the United States is ready to recognise Russia's control over the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea as part of a broader peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. However, a final decision on this issue has not yet been made.

Later, The Wall Street Journal wrote that this week, Ukraine is being asked to respond to a number of ideas from the Trump administration, including making concessions to Russia, including potential US recognition of the 2014 annexation of Crimea and removing Kyiv from the list of NATO candidates.