Any peace agreements should not violate Constitution of Ukraine - Merezhko

Potential peace agreements should not violate the Constitution of Ukraine, in particular its territorial integrity.

This was stated by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Any agreements must not violate the Constitution of Ukraine and the principles of international law... In this situation, it is important for us to continue to insist that all states of the world, including the United States, respect the principle of Ukraine's territorial integrity and respect for Ukraine's sovereignty," he said.

The parliamentarian reminded that the United States has always officially stated that Crimea is Ukraine and continues to adhere to the policy of non-recognition of the Russian occupation of Crimea.

Read more: Trump awaits response from Ukraine on recognising Crimea as Russian and refusing to join NATO - Wall Street Journal

"Back during Donald Trump's first presidential term, the United States adopted the Crimean Declaration, which reaffirmed its non-recognition of the attempted annexation of Crimea. In addition, the United States has always voted in the UN General Assembly in support of resolutions on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Merezhko added.

Also, according to the MP, the joint declaration of the Vilnius NATO summit clearly states that Ukraine's path to the Alliance is irreversible.

"The United States must respect this, as well as respect the sovereign right of Ukraine to decide on its own which international organization to join," he stressed.

Earlier this week, Ukraine was asked to respond to a number of ideas from the Trump administration, including making concessions to Russia, including potential US recognition of the 2014 annexation of Crimea and removing Kyiv from the list of candidates for NATO membership.