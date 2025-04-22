Zelenskyy: Proposal to stop strikes on civilian targets remains in force, Russia’s readiness is needed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are no obstacles on the Ukrainian side to stop strikes on civilian targets.

The head of state said this while commenting on the Russian attacks on Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, Censor.NET reports.

"Rescue operations are now underway in Kharkiv after a strike by Russian drones. It was a cynical strike. There were fires in several districts of the city.



Today there was a brutal attack on Zaporizhzhia - air bombs. Ordinary houses were damaged. Unfortunately, a civilian woman was killed. My condolences to her family and friends. More than 20 people were wounded in this strike alone, including four children. At night, Russian drones struck Odesa. During the day, there were also strikes in Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and our southern regions," the statement said.

Read more: Ukraine will push for unconditional ceasefire to be discussed in London – Zelenskyy

Zelensky emphasized that all this is deliberate Russian terror, which is stopped by one order, but an order in Russia and for the Russian army.

"Easter proved this when there were no air raids in Ukraine. Ukraine offered to extend the silence after Easter and make it complete. Our proposal for a ceasefire on civilian objects also remains in force. We need Russia's serious readiness to talk about it. There are and will be no obstacles on the Ukrainian side," the President summarized.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed "to abandon any strikes by long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for at least 30 days with the possibility of extension."

Putin said that it was necessary to "deal" with the proposal not to attack civilian targets.