Ukraine had "productive" talks with Kellogg in London, talked about ceasefire - Umerov

The Ukrainian delegation held "productive" talks with US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in London on April 23.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on the air of the telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

On April 23, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in London for talks with representatives of Europe and the United States.

Foreign ministers met there, and later the Ukrainian side met with the American side.

"We talked about our consistent position, as well as the ceasefire and security guarantees. For my part, I believe that the meeting was very productive and successful," Umerov said.

The Defense Minister said that the main position for Ukraine in negotiations with its partners is the security of the population, internationally recognized borders and lasting peace.

Umerov promised to provide details of the meeting "later".

For his part, Yermak added that Ukraine had conveyed its position to the United States and emphasized that "an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire should be the first step to start negotiations on a just and lasting peace."

