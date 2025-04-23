If US-led talks fail, Ukraine could get tougher peace terms from Russia, - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the most important thing for the United States now is to understand what Russia's real position is on ending the war against Ukraine. However, Washington may withdraw from the negotiation process.

He said this in an interview with The Free Press, Censor.NET reports.

"This is a terrible war that must end. But we have to be honest: there is no military solution to this war. Russia is not going to take over all of Ukraine, and Ukraine will not be able to push the Russians back before 2014... If the U.S.-led talks fail, Ukraine may receive tougher peace terms from Russia in the future," Rubio said.

According to him, the United States has begun to understand Russia's position on Ukraine much better.

"We understand it better now because we actually talked to them after three years of silence to find out what the Ukrainian position is and to find out if these parties can find common ground at all, because they speak different languages," Rubio added.

According to the head of the State Department, the United States, for its part, has "done everything possible" and will continue to do so "as long as there is a realistic way forward."

"If at some point we decide that we're too far apart and not moving forward enough, we may have to move on to other priorities because there are a lot of important things going on in the world. This is not our war," Rubio said.

According to the head of U.S. diplomacy, a peaceful settlement "does not depend on us, it depends on Russia and Ukraine."

"They have to decide whether they are ready to get closer to each other for the sake of peace," the American official summarized.