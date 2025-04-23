US tried to understand positions of Ukraine and Russia because we want long-term solution - Vance

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that Washington had made a "very clear, fair offer" to Russia and Ukraine to resolve the war and tried to understand the positions of both countries.

He said this during a visit to India, Sky News quoted him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

"Let's see if the Europeans, Russians and Ukrainians can bring this to an end. Again, I am quite optimistic about this. I think everybody has been negotiating in good faith, but now it's time, I think, to take one of the final steps, if not the last step, which is for the parties to say at a general level that we will stop the killing, we will freeze the territorial lines at a certain level, close to where they are now, and we are going to implement a long-term diplomatic settlement that will hopefully lead to a lasting peace," Vance emphasized.

He added that the United States has put in "a tremendous amount of diplomatic effort and work on the ground" to achieve this.

Earlier, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said that the United States would refuse to mediate in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine if the U.S. proposal is rejected.

The media also published the US proposals for a peaceful settlement, which, in particular, include Ukraine's renunciation of its intentions to join NATO, the recognition of Crimea as Russian, and the lifting of all US sanctions against Russia.