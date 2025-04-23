China rejects Ukraine’s accusations of involvement in production of military goods for Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China has rejected Ukraine's accusations that Chinese companies are involved in the production of military goods for Russia, calling them "groundless."

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said this when commenting on his ambassador's summons to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

"We have already clearly expressed China's position on the relevant issues. China strongly opposes baseless accusations and political manipulations," the spokesperson said.

As reported, on April 22, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry invited Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Ma Shengkun due to the revealed facts of Chinese citizens' participation in the war on the side of Russia and the involvement of Chinese companies in the production of weapons in Russia.

It is noted that the Ukrainian special services handed over evidence of such facts to the Chinese side.

On April 17, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information that China was supplying artillery and gunpowder to Russia, and that there was evidence that Chinese representatives were producing some weapons in Russia.