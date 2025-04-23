Peskov on disruption of talks on Ukraine in London: Failed to bring positions closer on some issues

The meeting of the foreign ministers of Ukraine, the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom scheduled for 23 April in London did not take place due to a failure to bring the parties' positions closer together.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

"As far as we understand, it has not yet been possible to bring the positions closer on some issues, so this meeting did not take place," Peskov said.

He also noted that Russia continues contacts with the United States, but does not maintain ties with either European countries or Ukraine. At the same time, Peskov stressed that Russian President Putin "remains open to such contacts in the interests of a settlement".

In addition, the spokesman commented on rumours of a possible visit to Russia by Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff. According to Peskov, nothing is known at the moment: "If this happens, we will inform you. I can't say anything specific on this topic for now. The situation is quite dynamic. Everything is changing very quickly. We will inform you, as they say, after the fact".

Read more: Ukraine should "legally clear" obstacles to talks with Russia, - Peskov

What preceded it?

Earlier, the media reported that the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Ukraine had postponed a meeting in London after Rubio refused to participate.

The day before, the media reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Representative Steven Witkoff would not attend a meeting with the delegations of Ukraine and Europe in London on Wednesday, 23 April.

The United States expects Ukraine to respond to US President Donald Trump's "final offer", which includes a freeze on the front line, security guarantees for Ukraine, the US "recognition" of Crimea as part of Russia, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor.

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office has clarified that peace talks involving foreign ministers in London have been postponed.

Read more: Rubio concerned that Ukraine could return to hardline positions in negotiations - Reuters