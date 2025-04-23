Rubio concerned that Ukraine could return to hardline positions in negotiations - Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is concerned that Ukraine may return to a hardline position in the negotiations. He believes that this could make it difficult to make progress.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

Negotiations between representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and European countries were supposed to take place in London today, but they were postponed.

This happened because most foreign ministers refused to support the proposed agreement to end Russia's war with Ukraine.

Rubio also canceled his visit to Britain.

"The European official said that Rubio expressed concern that Ukraine could return to its previous hardline positions, which would make any breakthrough in the talks impossible," the newspaper writes.

The US expects Ukraine to respond to US President Donald Trump's "final proposal", which includes freezing the front line, security guarantees for Ukraine, the US "recognition" of Crimea as part of Russia, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor.

As a reminder, on April 18, Donald Trump said that the United States could withdraw from negotiations on the war between Ukraine and Russia if one of the parties makes it very difficult to reach a peace agreement.

