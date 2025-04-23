Peace talks with foreign ministers in London postponed - British Foreign Office

Peace talks on Ukraine with the participation of foreign ministers of a number of countries, which were to take place in London today, have been postponed.

This was reported by the British Foreign Office, Censor.NET informs citing The Guardian.

They remind that they were to be held on 23 April under the chairmanship of British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

In a statement, the UK Foreign Office said that "today's meeting on Ukraine peace talks with foreign secretaries has been postponed. Official talks will continue, but they are closed to the media".

It should be noted that the Ukrainian delegation, which includes the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, has already arrived in London.

Earlier, the media reported that the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Ukraine had postponed a meeting in London after Rubio refused to participate.

The day before, the media reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Representative Steven Witkoff would not attend a meeting with the delegations of Ukraine and Europe in London on Wednesday, 23 April.

The United States expects Ukraine to respond to US President Donald Trump's "final offer", which includes a freeze on the front line, security guarantees for Ukraine, the US "recognition" of Crimea as part of Russia, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor.