Foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany, and Ukraine postponed meeting in London after Rubio refused to participate - Sky News

Foreign ministers of the UK, France, Germany, and Ukraine have postponed a meeting in London for high-level talks on ways to end the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

Instead, as noted, the discussions will be held between high-ranking officials of the five countries, although Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is also due to be in London and will hold a bilateral meeting with David Lammy.

Earlier, it was reported that Rubio would not go to London, as Kyiv rejected the US proposal to recognize the occupation of Crimea.

As soon as this became known, Paris and Berlin also suspended their respective ministers' travel plans. However, according to the publication, they hope that the meeting at the ministerial level will still take place in the near future.

Instead, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Keith Kellogg will take part in discussions in London with high-ranking officials from France and Germany.

The day before, the media reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Representative Steven Witkoff would not attend a meeting with the Ukrainian and European delegations in London on Wednesday, April 23.

The United States expects Ukraine to respond to US President Donald Trump's "final offer", which includes a freeze on the front line, security guarantees for Ukraine, the US "recognition" of Crimea as part of Russia, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor.