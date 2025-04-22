ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11254 visitors online
News Security guarantees for Ukraine
367 18

Ukraine is working closely with partners to increase pressure on Russia, - Sybiha

Andrii Sybiha

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Estonia, Andrii Sybiha and Margus Tsakhkna, had a conversation during which they discussed, among other things, joint efforts to bring about a just peace.

This was stated by the head of Ukrainian diplomacy on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a good conversation with my Estonian counterpart Margus Tskahkna. Ukraine is working closely with our partners and friends to strengthen our resilience and increase pressure on Russia," he said.

Read more: Presence of "Coalition of Willing" in Ukraine is element of security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Estonia have synchronized further joint efforts to bring a true and just peace to Europe.

Sybiha and Tahkna also focused on reliable long-term security guarantees for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian minister thanked Estonia for its unwavering support and solidarity with Ukraine.

Author: 

Estonia (287) Sybiha (219) Tsahkna (22)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 