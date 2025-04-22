Ukraine is working closely with partners to increase pressure on Russia, - Sybiha

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Estonia, Andrii Sybiha and Margus Tsakhkna, had a conversation during which they discussed, among other things, joint efforts to bring about a just peace.

This was stated by the head of Ukrainian diplomacy on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a good conversation with my Estonian counterpart Margus Tskahkna. Ukraine is working closely with our partners and friends to strengthen our resilience and increase pressure on Russia," he said.

Ukraine and Estonia have synchronized further joint efforts to bring a true and just peace to Europe.

Sybiha and Tahkna also focused on reliable long-term security guarantees for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian minister thanked Estonia for its unwavering support and solidarity with Ukraine.