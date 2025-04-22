The spokesman for the Kremlin dictator Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine should take steps that would legally clear the obstacles to negotiations with Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

According to him, this should be "if Ukraine is willing and open".

He said that Putin had allegedly repeatedly "declared Moscow's readiness for negotiations, and yesterday's words of the president about discussing a moratorium on strikes on civilian objects are another repetition of this readiness."

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to "refuse any strikes with long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for at least 30 days with the possibility of extension".

Putin said that it was necessary to "deal" with the proposal not to attack civilian objects.

