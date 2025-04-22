Putin offers bilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine for first time - Reuters

For the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has proposed direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow. It is about strikes on each other's civilian infrastructure.

"While Zelenskiy did not respond directly to Putin's proposal, he emphasized in his nightly video address that Ukraine "was ready for any conversation" about a ceasefire that would stop strikes on civilians.

The two leaders face pressure from the United States, which has threatened to walk away from its peace efforts unless some progress is achieved," the publication writes.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to "refuse any strikes by long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for at least 30 days with the possibility of extension".

Putin said that it was necessary to "deal" with the proposal not to attack civilian targets.

Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

As a reminder, on April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that would be in effect from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until zero o'clock on April 21.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce by saying that it was another of Putin's attempts to play with people's lives.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that if Russia is now ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act in a mirror image - silence in response to silence, strikes in defense of strikes.

On April 20, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin dictator had not ordered the truce to be extended.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 21 April that Russian troops violated the ceasefire declared by the Russian dictator 2935 times on Sunday.

