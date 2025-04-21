Last day was not enough for Moscow to respond to proposal to extend at least silence in sky - Zelenskyy

The total number of violations of the Russian army's promise of silence over the past 24 hours is 2935.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State noted that most of the shelling and assault operations took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russian promise of complete silence did not apply to the Kursk sector either. In total, 96 Russian assault actions took place along the frontline, 1882 attacks on our positions took place, including 812 attacks from heavy weapons, and Russian FPV drones were used more than 950 times.

"This day was not enough for Moscow to respond to both the proposal for a complete ceasefire for the next 30 days after Easter and the proposal to at least continue the silence in the sky regarding civilian infrastructure and refrain from strikes with missiles and drones. The nature of Ukraine's actions will continue to be mirrored: we will respond to silence with silence, and we will respond to Russian strikes with strikes to protect ourselves. Actions are always more eloquent than words," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: We are ready for 30 days of complete silence if Russia is mutually ready for it, but there is no response from Moscow, - Sybiha

Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

As a reminder, on April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that would be in effect from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 to 00:00 on April 21.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce by saying that it was another of Putin's attempts to play with people's lives.

Subsequently, President Zelenskyy said that if Russia is now ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act in a mirror image - silence in response to silence, strikes in defense of strikes.

On 20 April, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin dictator had not ordered the truce to be extended.

Read more: Putin’s "Easter truce" should calm Trump down. Ukraine may be accused of violating "gesture of goodwill" - CNN