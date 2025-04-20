Peskov says Putin did not order extension of ’Easter truce’ - Russian media

The Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin did not order the extension of the "Easter truce".

This was reported by the Russian media with reference to the words of the Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.

"Putin did not give a command to extend the Easter truce," Peskov said.

Read more: Putin’s "Easter truce" was easy diplomatic victory for Kremlin - WSJ

Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

As a reminder, on 19 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that would be in effect from 18:00 Moscow time on 19 April until zero hours on 21 April.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce by saying that it was another attempt by Putin to play with people's lives.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that if Russia is now ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act in a mirror image - silence in response to silence, strikes in defence against strikes.