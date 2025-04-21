Putin on Zelenskyy’s proposal not to hit civilian targets: It is worth understanding

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that it is necessary to "deal" with the proposal not to attack civilian objects.

He said this during a speech, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian media.

"Russia will analyze the proposals for a moratorium on strikes on civilian targets and give an answer," the Kremlin dictator said.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed "to abandon any strikes by long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for at least 30 days with the possibility of extension."

Read more: We are ready for 30 days of complete silence if Russia is mutually ready for it, but there is no response from Moscow, - Sybiha

Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

As a reminder, on April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that would be in effect from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until zero o'clock on April 21.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce by saying that it was another of Putin's attempts to play with people's lives.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that if Russia is now ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act in a mirror image - silence in response to silence, strikes in defense of strikes.

On April 20, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin dictator had not ordered the truce to be extended.