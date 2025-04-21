Putin offers bilateral talks with Ukraine on moratorium on strikes on civilian targets - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was referring to negotiations with Ukraine when he spoke about discussing a moratorium on strikes on civilian infrastructure.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Russian Interfax news agency, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Putin is ready to discuss the moratorium on strikes on civilian targets with the Ukrainian side.

Peskov also added that the Russian dictator "has repeatedly spoken about his readiness to negotiate with the Ukrainian side," and this is another proposal he has made.

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that it was necessary to "deal" with the proposal not to attack civilian objects.

Read more: Trump’s visit to Moscow on May 9 is out of question, - Peskov

Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

As a reminder, on April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that would be in effect from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 to zero hours on April 21.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce by saying that it was another of Putin's attempts to play with people's lives.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that if Russia is now ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act in a mirror image - silence in response to silence, strikes in defense of strikes.

On April 20, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin dictator had not ordered the truce to be extended.