Trump’s visit to Moscow on May 9 is out of question, - Peskov
The Kremlin commented on the possibility of Donald Trump's visit to Moscow on May 9, 2025.
This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the visit of the US leader on May 9 is out of the question.
Earlier, the French edition of Le Point wrote that US President Donald Trump may visit Moscow on May 9 at the invitation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Trump later said he had no plans to travel to Russia on May 9.
