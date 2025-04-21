Russia is categorically against Ukraine's membership in NATO.

This was announced by the press secretary of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

"Ukraine should not be a member of NATO, it would pose a threat to Russia's interests," he said.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin has heard Washington say at various levels that Ukraine's membership in NATO is impossible, and this coincides with Moscow's position.

He also emphasized that Russia and the United States are working to resolve the "Ukrainian issue." Moscow allegedly hopes that this will yield results.

"Russia remains open to a peaceful settlement of the 'Ukrainian issue'. The search for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine cannot take place in the public sphere, and we need to be careful about information injections," the Kremlin spokesman added.