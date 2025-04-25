Ukraine will not legally recognize temporarily occupied territories as part of Russia – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot cede its territories to Russia, as they belong to the Ukrainian people.

The head of state announced this in Kyiv during a visit to the site of the Russian attack on April 25, according to Censor.NET.

"Our position remains unchanged — only the Ukrainian people have the right to decide which territories are Ukrainian. The Constitution of Ukraine states that all temporarily occupied territories are just that — temporarily occupied — and all of them belong to Ukraine. The entire world, or at least the majority of it, supports us in this. Even those countries that constantly balance their relations between us and Russia still recognize Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, including over the Crimean Peninsula," he emphasized.

At the same time, Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine currently does not have enough weapons to liberate Crimea, and that Ukraine is willing to pursue a diplomatic path, but only after a complete ceasefire.

Read more: Russia struck Kyiv with North Korean missile containing 116 foreign-made components, most of them produced by U.S. companies – Zelenskyy. VIDEO