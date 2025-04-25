Russia struck Kyiv with North Korean missile containing 116 foreign-made components, most of them produced by U.S. companies – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Only today, rescue operations have been completed at the site of one of the Russian strikes on Ukraine on 24 April. Back then, the Russians managed to kill 12 of our people in Kyiv, and almost 90 were wounded in the city.

According to him, more than 30 people remain in hospitals, including those with very serious injuries and amputations.

Zelenskyy also said that all the details of the missile are being investigated. But it is already clear that it is ballistic missile from North Korea.

"The insufficient pressure on Russia allows them to import such missiles and other weapons and to use them here, in Europe. The lack of sufficient pressure on North Korea and its allies enables the production of, among other things, such ballistic missiles. The missile that killed civilians in Kyiv contained at least 116 components imported from other countries, and most of them, unfortunately, were produced by American companies," the President emphasized.

He also emphasized that in today’s world, any war can quickly involve many different actors, and any country that becomes a victim of aggression always defends itself not against a single entity, but against a group of allies.

"That is why it is crucial for defense to be based on collective efforts. Ukraine is grateful to everyone around the world who helps protect the lives of our people, who supplies us with air defense systems and missiles for them. We thank everyone who maintains pressure on Russia for this war and on its allies. We insist that Russia must immediately and unconditionally agree to a complete ceasefire.

Ukraine agreed 45 days ago to President Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire in the air, at sea, and on the front line. We proposed to make the ceasefire comprehensive and to extend the ceasefire that could have been established over Easter. We also made a direct proposal to Russia to at least stop strikes on civilian targets. Russia has rejected all of this.

That is why this cannot be resolved without pressure. Pressure on Russia is needed. Ending the killings must be the first priority," the President concluded.

Russian attack on Kyiv on 24 April 2025

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. The hardest hit was the Sviatoshynskyi District, where a residential apartment building was partially destroyed.

On 25 April, Kyiv has declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital.

