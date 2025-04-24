April 25 declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv

Tomorrow, April 25, Kyiv will observe a day of mourning for the victims of today's massive Russian attack on the capital.

This was announced by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, Censor.NET reports.

"Tomorrow, April 25, is declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital," the statement reads.

On the night of April 24, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack caused destruction in five districts of the capital. The Sviatoshynskyi district suffered the most, where an apartment building was partially destroyed.

According to the latest reports, the attack killed at least 9 people and injured more than 100 others of varying degrees.