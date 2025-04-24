Ruscists strikes Kyiv with North Korean KN-23 ballistic missile – Reuters

During the attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24, Russia used a North Korean KN-23 ballistic missile, which struck a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi District.

This was reported by Reuters, citing a Ukrainian military source, according to Censor.NET.

"The weapon that killed at least eight people in a large-scale Russian air attack on Kyiv at night was a North Korean KN-23 (KN-23A) ballistic missile. (...) The missile hit a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district west of the center of Kyiv," the report said.

The Ukrainian side has not officially reported what exactly the enemy used to attack the residential building in the capital. According to the Air Force, Russia launched 70 missiles at Ukraine, including Iskander-M/KN-23, Kh-101, Kh-59/Kh-69, and Kalibr missiles.

According to the agency's source, the KN-23 missiles are equipped with warheads weighing up to one ton and are more powerful than similar Russian missiles.

It is noted that Russia and North Korea deny the transfer of weapons that would violate the UN embargo. However, according to Ukrainian military intelligence, by early 2025, Pyongyang had supplied Russia with 148 KN-23 and KN-24 ballistic missiles.

Massive Combined Strike on April 24

During the night of April 24, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on Ukraine using missiles of various types — air-, ground-, and sea-launched — as well as Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones simulating other models.

As a result of the Russian attack, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions were affected.

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. The hardest hit was the Sviatoshynskyi District, where a residential apartment building was partially destroyed.

According to recent reports, at least 10 people were killed in the attack and more than 90 were injured to varying degrees.

Among those killed in Kyiv were a brother and sister - the boy was 21 and the girl was 19.

April 25 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv.