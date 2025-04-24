I am not happy with Russia’s strikes on Kyiv. Vladimir, STOP! – Trump

US President Donald Trump comments on the massive missile attack on Kyiv by Russian troops.

He said this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"I am not happy with Russian strikes on Kyiv. It's unnecessary, and at a very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers are killed every week. Let's get the Peace deal done," he said in a statement.

Massive Combined Strike on April 24

During the night of April 24, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on Ukraine using missiles of various types — air-, ground-, and sea-launched — as well as Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones simulating other models.

As a result of the Russian attack, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions were affected.

As of 10:00 a.m. on April 24, at least nine people were confirmed dead and over 100 injured in Kyiv. The consequences of the strike were recorded in five city districts.

In Pavlohrad, the blast wave affected 14 apartment buildings, mostly damaging windows and balconies. Infrastructure facilities were also hit.

In the Zhytomyr region, the combined strike wounded a rescuer and damaged four State Emergency Service vehicles. Several private garages were also damaged, a fire broke out, and the blast wave shattered windows in multiple apartment buildings.

Throughout the night, Russian forces carried out several missile strikes on Kharkiv. The city was also attacked by drones. Two people were injured.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a man and a child were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: up to 10 people are likely to remain under rubble - Klymenko