Massive attack on Kyiv: up to 10 people are likely to remain under rubble - Klymenko

The rescue operation continues in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. There are still dead and alive residents under the rubble.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to hromadske, this was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko..

According to him, the rescue services have already visited all the apartments in the damaged buildings, and no dead or injured were found. The remaining residents of the destroyed building remain under the rubble.

"We can hear cell phone calls from under the rubble. Everything indicates that the bodies of the dead remain there. Perhaps there are survivors (...) We are preliminarily talking about searching for up to 10 more people," Klymenko said.

He also clarified that 8 people died as a result of the attack: the remains of the bodies found at the site of the attack were mistaken for the 9th dead person, and these remains have now been sent for examination.

Massive combined shelling on April 24

On the night of April 24, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types of air, land, and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones.

The Russian attack affected the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

As of 10:00 a.m. on April 24, at least 9 people were killed and more than 100 were injured. The consequences of the attack are being recorded in five districts.

In Pavlohrad, 14 high-rise buildings were hit by the blast wave. Mostly, windows and balconies were damaged. Infrastructure is also damaged.

As a result of the combined strike in the Zhytomyr region, a rescuer was wounded and 4 units of the State Emergency Service were damaged. Private garages were also damaged, a fire broke out, and the blast wave smashed windows in several apartment buildings.

During the night, Russian invaders launched several missile attacks on Kharkiv. The city was also attacked by drones. Two people were injured.

A man and a child were injured in the Khmelnytsky region as a result of a hostile Russian attack.