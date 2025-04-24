Macron: One cannot expect Zelenskyy to agree to ceasefire with Russia while Kyiv is under bombardment

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to Russia's massive shelling of Kyiv on April 24 and called on the United States to direct its anger at the Kremlin dictator.

He told journalists about this, Censor.NET reports.

"We cannot expect President Zelensky to agree to a ceasefire while his capital is being bombed. The anger of the United States should be directed at one person - Putin," Macron emphasized.

"The only thing we need is for Putin to stop lying," he said, explaining that the Russian dictator says he wants peace in talks with the United States, but "continues to bomb Ukraine."

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: two children from same family killed - Klymenko

Macron said that if Russia rejects the ceasefire, it must face the consequences.

However, if it agrees, "we can build a just and lasting peace, a peace that will allow us to achieve territorial concessions and firm security guarantees."

The French leader also welcomed U.S. diplomatic efforts but emphasized that Russia is the "sole aggressor" in the war against Ukraine, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s attack on Zelenskyy over his refusal to cede Crimea to Russia.

See more: Russian attack on Kyiv: 9 dead, over 100 injured, including 6 children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a reminder, during the night of April 24, Kyiv came under a massive combined attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as strike drones. The bombardment caused destruction in five districts of the capital. The hardest hit was the Sviatoshynskyi District, where a residential apartment building was partially destroyed.

According to the latest reports, at least nine people were killed and over 100 others sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of the attack.