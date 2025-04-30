Ukraine and the US may sign minerals agreement today - Bloomberg

Ukraine may conclude a strategic agreement with the United States on cooperation in the field of mineral resources as early as today, April 30.

This is reported by Bloomberg, Censor.NET informs.

The document is to be signed during the visit of Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to Washington.

The draft agreement has already been finalized by both parties. It provides for the creation of a joint fund to manage investment projects in Ukraine. The goal is to attract investment in mining, energy, and related technologies.

Washington also recognizes Ukraine's desire to maintain its strategic course toward joining the European Union and not to conflict with relevant EU policies. The agreement is expected to be an important step in strengthening the economic partnership between Kyiv and Washington.

Read more: NATO to start audit of Ukrainian military universities - Defense Ministry

What preceded it?

Earlier, after a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Ukraine-U.S. agreement on minerals would not include U.S. aid provided to Ukraine before it was signed.

On April 25, US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should "immediately sign" an agreement on rare earth metals with the US.

On April 17, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum as a first step toward reaching an agreement to expand economic cooperation, including the development of mineral resources in Ukraine, which has proven to be unattainable.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and the United States could sign a memorandum of intent to conclude a minerals agreement online as early as April 17.

In turn, US President Donald Trump said that the minerals agreement with Ukraine would be signed next Thursday (April 24).

Read more on Censor.NET: Economic Partnership Agreement with the US has become more equal, - Zelensky