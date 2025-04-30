NATO to start audit of Ukrainian military universities - Defense Ministry

Starting from May 1, 2025, NATO will begin an institutional audit of Ukrainian higher military educational institutions that are part of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The audit will take place in several stages and will be funded by Lithuania. The first step will be the transfer of compliance and evaluation criteria to the universities, which will be used to certify professional military education courses.

In May, the institutions will have to prepare self-assessment reports and fill out special questionnaires on compliance with NATO standards.

Between June and September, Alliance experts will study the materials provided, and in the fall they will arrive in Ukraine for an on-site assessment. The final audit report is expected in December 2025.

If the results of the audit are positive, it will allow Ukrainian military courses to be certified according to NATO standards. Thus, the documents on their completion will be recognized in NATO member states.

The Ministry of Defense notes that this will facilitate the integration of Ukrainian military education into the Euro-Atlantic space and the interoperability of educational structures.

The audit is supported by NATO's DEEP program, which already contributes to the training of Ukrainian specialists in the areas of leadership, language training, and combat experience.