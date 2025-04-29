Ukraine should receive the most powerful security guarantees, - NATO PA Chairman Perestrello

President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Marcos Perestrello made a statement in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the need to provide Ukraine with the strongest security guarantees to prevent future aggression by Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a broadcast by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of the European Solidarity MP.

"We must provide Ukraine with the most powerful possible guarantees that Russia will never be able to attack it again," Perestrello said.

Perestrello emphasized that peace is impossible through surrender. According to him, true peace can only be based on freedom and strength. "Ukraine has the right to be free, it deserves to be free. And our task is to help Ukraine become stronger," he said.

He called on Europe, the United States and Ukraine to work together to achieve a just and lasting peace while addressing the immediate needs of the Ukrainian state.

"The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table," Perestrello emphasized.

He also expressed hope that the July NATO summit in The Hague will reaffirm the Alliance's openness to Ukraine's future membership and continued leadership in coordinating assistance, from training to defense industry support.