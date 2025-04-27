ENG
Denying Ukraine NATO membership will only make it easier for Russia to plan further aggression - Kubilius

Kubilius on why Russia demands not to grant Ukraine NATO membership

Russia demands that Ukraine not be granted NATO membership, not because it fears an attack on itself from the territory of the Alliance. But because it is planning the next aggression.

As Censor.NET informs, European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius wrote about this on X.

"Russia fears that NATO will protect Ukraine from the next aggression of Russia. "No to NATO" for Ukraine makes it easier for Russia to plan the next aggression," he emphasized.

As we will recall, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, after a meeting with US President Donald Trump, stated that the US's European allies are united in the opinion that Russia is a "long-term threat."

Read more: In Washington, Rutte discussed, in particular, issue of just and lasting end to Russia’s war against Ukraine

