In Washington, Rutte discussed, in particular, issue of just and lasting end to Russia’s war against Ukraine

During his visit to Washington, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with senior U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, where, among other things, he discussed the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the NATO press service, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the meetings focused on increasing defense spending, the upcoming NATO summit and a just and lasting end to the war against Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte would visit Washington on April 24-25, 2025.