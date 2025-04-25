Europe and Canada must make "quantum leap" in defense spending - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on European countries and Canada to make a "quantum leap" in increasing defense spending.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

In his annual report, Rutte noted that European NATO members and Canada invested 19.4% more in defense in 2024 than last year. However, efforts need to be increased.

"European Allies and Canada must make a quantum leap in their contributions and capabilities... The key is to invest much more," the Alliance Secretary General said.

According to estimates, US contributions in 2024 amounted to 64% of NATO's defense spending, while European allies and Canada accounted for 36%. At the same time, 22 of NATO's 32 members reached the 2% defense spending target last year.

Read more: Rutte will visit United States on April 24-25. He will meet with Rubio, Hegseth and Waltz