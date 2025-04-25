ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8139 visitors online
News NATO defense spending
923 17

Europe and Canada must make "quantum leap" in defense spending - Rutte

Europe and Canada should increase defense spending. Rutte’s statement

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on European countries and Canada to make a "quantum leap" in increasing defense spending.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

In his annual report, Rutte noted that European NATO members and Canada invested 19.4% more in defense in 2024 than last year. However, efforts need to be increased.

"European Allies and Canada must make a quantum leap in their contributions and capabilities... The key is to invest much more," the Alliance Secretary General said.

According to estimates, US contributions in 2024 amounted to 64% of NATO's defense spending, while European allies and Canada accounted for 36%. At the same time, 22 of NATO's 32 members reached the 2% defense spending target last year.

Read more: Rutte will visit United States on April 24-25. He will meet with Rubio, Hegseth and Waltz

Author: 

NATO (1799) defense (787) Mark Rutte (197)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 