Rutte will visit United States on April 24-25. He will meet with Rubio, Hegseth and Waltz
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Washington on April 24-25, 2025.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Alliance's press service.
Rutte will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.
