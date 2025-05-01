Agreement on reconstruction investment fund with US is beginning to be considered in Rada - media

On Thursday, after 2 p.m., Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal will begin consultations with MPs on the ratification of an intergovernmental agreement with the United States to establish the Ukrainian-American Investment Fund for Reconstruction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Yaroslav Zhelezniak, First Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, the nearest possible date of ratification is May 13-15, if the documents are submitted to the parliament promptly. He emphasized that intergovernmental agreements have a complicated and slow review procedure.

Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine, noted that the agreement contains 12 articles, a list of critical materials, and is financial in nature. The Agency for Support of Public-Private Partnerships under the Ministry of Economy will be a member of the fund.

Read more: Economic deal with US contains no guarantees of aid for Kyiv - The New York Times

"We will start consultations with the Parliament and present it as transparently as possible. This is extremely important for us, because the agreement is unique, there have been a lot of manipulations in the media, there have been some incomprehensible horror stories," Kachka said during the telethon.

After ratification, it is planned to create the fund itself with the participation of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Ukrainian PPP Agency.

As a reminder, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals agreement.

Read more: US Congressman Meeks: Trump signed extortionate deal with Ukraine, real threat is Putin