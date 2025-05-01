ENG
News mineral resources agreement
Full text of agreement on reconstruction investment fund with US. DOCUMENT

Full text of agreement on minerals with US

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine unveiled an agreement on the establishment of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the government's website.

Full text of the agreement

As a reminder, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals deal.

Read more: Ukraine-US agreement on minerals covers 57 minerals - media

