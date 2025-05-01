Full text of agreement on reconstruction investment fund with US. DOCUMENT
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine unveiled an agreement on the establishment of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the government's website.
Full text of the agreement
As a reminder, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.
US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals deal.
