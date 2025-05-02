U.S. minerals deal will help strengthen Ukraine’s air defense with American systems – Shmyhal

The critical minerals agreement will help better protect Ukraine’s airspace with American air defense systems.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, Censor.NET reports.

The head of government called the deal signed by Ukraine and the United States in the early hours of May 1 "a historic achievement."

"The agreement to establish a joint Investment Reconstruction Fund with the United States is about both defending our country now and creating a platform for long-term partnership with the world’s largest economy," Shmyhal stated.

He noted that Ukraine must now continue the legal and diplomatic work by signing technical agreements that will provide specific mechanisms for implementing the partnership with the United States.

"But there is something else that matters: this agreement will help us defend the country more effectively — here and now. It will help us protect our skies with American air defense systems. It will help us defend our land with modern weaponry. This agreement also sends a signal to the Kremlin regime that the United States stands with Ukraine and is ready to support us," the Prime Minister said.

Read more: US Congressman Meeks: Trump signed extortionate deal with Ukraine, real threat is Putin

As a reminder, Ukrainian Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent signed the agreement establishing the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States could gain over $350 billion as a result of the mineral resources agreement.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on US deal: This is first result of Vatican meeting with Trump. VIDEO