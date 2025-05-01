Zelenskyy on US deal: This is first result of Vatican meeting with Trump. VIDEO

In a video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the signing of the economic agreement with the United States is the first outcome of his meeting with President Donald Trump in the Vatican.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

Today, our government team delivered reports on the economic partnership with the United States. The agreement has been signed and will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for ratification. We are interested in ensuring that there are no delays in this process.

Our representatives — primarily First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, along with the teams from the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Justice — all did an excellent job. The agreement changed significantly during the preparation phase. It is now truly a balanced agreement that enables substantial investment in Ukraine and, equally importantly, paves the way for the modernization of production facilities and legal practices in our country.

"The agreement does not involve debt and establishes a fund — the Recovery Fund — that will invest in Ukraine and generate returns here. This is a partnership with the United States on fair terms, where both Ukraine and the U.S., which supports us in our defense, can benefit together," Zelenskyy said.

"We discussed our readiness to sign this agreement with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, during our meeting in the Vatican. What we now have is the first outcome of that Vatican meeting — one that makes it truly historic. We are looking forward to further results from our conversation," he added.

