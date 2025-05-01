Minerals deal shows how committed Trump is to peace in Ukraine – White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the recently signed mineral resources agreement between Ukraine and the United States demonstrates how invested U.S. President Donald Trump is in securing lasting peace.

Leavitt made the statement during a press briefing at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

"We have signed a historic agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund. This is a first-of-its-kind economic partnership aimed at reconstruction and Ukraine’s long-term economic success — one that will benefit both the United States and Ukraine," she emphasized.

Leavitt added that this partnership reflects the United States’ economic interest in securing a free, peaceful, and sovereign future for Ukraine.

Trump’s press secretary emphasized that under this partnership, a fund is being established to receive 50% of royalties, licensing fees, and similar payments from natural resource extraction projects in Ukraine.

"President Trump has been clear from the very beginning — he wants the killings in this brutal war to stop. This agreement shows just how committed he is to ensuring a truly lasting peace," she added.

As a reminder, Ukrainian Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent signed the agreement establishing the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States could gain over $350 billion as a result of the mineral resources agreement.