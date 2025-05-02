Shmyhal urged Rada to ratify minerals agreement with US as soon as possible

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal urged MPs to ratify the agreement on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction as soon as possible.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

"We are asking for ratification as soon as possible. We will be grateful," the parliamentarian quoted the head of the Cabinet of Ministers as saying during an hour of questions to the government.

Shmyhal confirmed that after ratification, two more agreements are planned to be signed - on limited partnership and other details of its operation.

"Next week, the negotiation team will return from the United States and provide details of the other two agreements. But they should be signed after the ratification of the first agreement," he said.

As a reminder, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals agreement.

