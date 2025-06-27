Stefanishyna’s mother bought Kyiv apartment at four times below market price – media

Nadiia Kravets, the mother of Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna, purchased a three-room apartment in the "Lvivska Ploshcha" residential complex in Kyiv at a price nearly four times lower than the market value.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an investigation by Hromadske.

The apartment spans approximately 100 square meters.

Official records show that Kravets bought the apartment for UAH 3,042,692 — roughly $83,205 at the time of purchase. Meanwhile, as of October 2022, the starting price for a three-room apartment in that residential complex was at least UAH 12 million, or about $300,110.

Realtor Hlunychyk confirmed to the outlet that Kravets had indeed purchased the apartment at what he called an "unrealistic" price.

"That couldn’t have happened. The minimum was $2,000 per square meter on Kudriavska Street," he said.





The apartment purchased by Nadiia Kravets does not appear in Deputy Prime Minister’s asset declaration. However, Stefanishyna did declare another Kyiv apartment belonging to her mother — with a total area of 74 square meters.

According to journalists, records from the State Register of Property Rights show that Kravets has never owned an apartment of that size purchased in 2008.

"That said, Ukraine’s property register only became fully operational in the early 2010s, so some older properties may genuinely be missing," the report notes.

During a conversation with journalists, Kravets confirmed that her daughter uses one of her apartments — but did not clarify which one.

