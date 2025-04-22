Servant of People People’s Deputy Kaptielov declared his wife’s income in Russia but failed to declare her real estate in Moscow – media

People`s Deputy from the Servant of the People faction, Roman Kaptielov, declared his wife’s place of employment in a state institution in Moscow and over one million rubles in cash at her disposal in his 2024 asset declaration. However, he failed to declare the family’s real estate in Moscow.

This was reported by Schemes, a project by Radio Liberty, as reported by Censor.NET.

Earlier, a Schemes investigation revealed that the family of a People’s Deputy left Ukraine a month before Russia’s full-scale invasion. Since December 2023, Kaptyelov’s wife has been receiving a salary from the "Association of Cultural Centers of the South-Western Administrative District" in the Russian capital.

Family of a People’s Deputy has also owned a share of real estate in Moscow since 2015, but this has not been mentioned in any of Kaptielov’s previous declarations. Schemes has reached out to the lawmaker for comment and is awaiting a response.

In the declaration filed in March this year, Roman Kaptielov indicated the place of work of his wife Yevheniia as "OSP No. 195 of the Southwestern Administrative District Center", but did not specify where this institution was located and what salary she received there, with the note "family member did not provide information".

At the same time, in the section "monetary assets," the People's Deputy declared, in particular, 1 million 250 thousand rubles in cash owned by Yevheniia Kaptielova.

However, the new declaration of the "servant of the people" does not mention Moscow real estate.

As a reminder, the Schemes investigation stated that a third of the apartment in Moscow was registered in the name of his wife and children. On Russian specialized real estate websites, the journalists found an ad for the sale of an apartment in a similar building next door. The price per square meter was 420 thousand rubles (175 thousand hryvnias).

Thus, the Schemes journalists calculated that 100 square meters of such real estate can cost about UAH 17.5 million, which means that the value of the share of the apartment owned by Kaptielov's wife and children and not declared by the deputy is about UAH 6 million.

The journalists sent written questions to People`s Deputy Kaptielov and are also waiting for a response.

Earlier, in a commentary to Schemes, the People's Deputy said that he had never concealed the fact that his wife was a Russian citizen.

Following the Schemes investigation, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office launched a criminal investigation into the possible submission of false information by Roman Kaptielov, a member of the Servant of the People faction.